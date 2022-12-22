LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Decreases Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,683 shares during the quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,333,490 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,197,694,000 after buying an additional 477,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,083,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,185,372,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382,605 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,758,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $455,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,244 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 10.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,987,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,871,000 after purchasing an additional 905,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group lowered their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DENTSPLY SIRONA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.70.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $31.33 on Thursday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a one year low of $26.48 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.18). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 20.81% and a positive return on equity of 9.63%. The company had revenue of $947.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA



DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed clear aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

Featured Articles

