LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Grows Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group accounts for 1.7% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth $26,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 107 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 115,019 shares in the company, valued at $39,239,882.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.16, for a total value of $2,524,584.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,239,882.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,598,104.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,847,711 shares of company stock valued at $117,408,700 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of GS opened at $350.16 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $277.84 and a fifty-two week high of $412.66. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $356.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $330.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The investment management company reported $8.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.47 by $0.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 22.50% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $14.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 33.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 26.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $395.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $380.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $477.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $403.44.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

