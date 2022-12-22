LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Has $2.50 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,497 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 1,325 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of American Express by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,416,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,199,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,350 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 112.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,293,577 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $241,901,000 after purchasing an additional 685,478 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after buying an additional 675,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 1,603.7% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $63,320,000 after buying an additional 429,974 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total transaction of $2,522,277.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,272,471.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $149.27 per share, for a total transaction of $149,270.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of American Express to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $173.58.

NYSE:AXP opened at $147.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $149.76 and its 200 day moving average is $149.72. The firm has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $199.55.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.05. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.90%.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

