LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Lowers Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,104 shares during the period. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3M by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in 3M by 0.4% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 18,721 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,919 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Options Solutions LLC increased its position in 3M by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Options Solutions LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $118.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, 3M presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

MMM opened at $123.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.05 and a 200-day moving average of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. 3M had a return on equity of 40.03% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

