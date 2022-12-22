LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Purchases New Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC purchased a new stake in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 59,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,226,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 292.3% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $65.03 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.74. Comerica Incorporated has a 52-week low of $62.83 and a 52-week high of $102.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.19.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. Comerica had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $985.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.03%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on CMA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Comerica from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Comerica from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Stephens lowered their target price on Comerica from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Comerica in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.09.

About Comerica

(Get Rating)

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.