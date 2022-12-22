LaFleur & Godfrey LLC Sells 1,312 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

LaFleur & Godfrey LLC decreased its stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,948 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,312 shares during the quarter. Watsco accounts for about 2.6% of LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $14,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WSO. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Watsco by 66.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 516,314 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,306,000 after acquiring an additional 207,046 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 9.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,715,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $409,638,000 after purchasing an additional 152,610 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco by 38.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,869 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,259,000 after purchasing an additional 148,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Watsco by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,782,850 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,152,405,000 after buying an additional 105,646 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 5.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,171,913 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $518,696,000 after buying an additional 102,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO stock opened at $254.68 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $264.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $220.68 and a 12 month high of $316.05.

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 7.53%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were issued a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.40%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WSO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Watsco from $217.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $297.00.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

