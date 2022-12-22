Lantz Financial LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 82.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Finally, NEIRG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.2% in the first quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,524 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

IJR opened at $95.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.34. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

