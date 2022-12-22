Lantz Financial LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lantz Financial LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,321 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 3.9% of Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Lantz Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $7,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $58,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV opened at $103.88 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.64. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $91.24 and a 12-month high of $110.91.

