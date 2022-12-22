Lantz Financial LLC Grows Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lantz Financial LLC raised its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,442 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of D. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at about $274,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,225,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,068,000 after acquiring an additional 611,542 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 41,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,525,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of D stock opened at $60.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.42. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.18 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.10.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 14.73%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

D has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dominion Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wolfe Research cut Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.08.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

