Lantz Financial LLC Has $203,000 Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,875 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in Amcor were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Amcor by 78.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amcor by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 30,070 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Amcor in the first quarter valued at about $272,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Amcor during the first quarter worth approximately $30,670,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 13.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amcor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.15.

Amcor Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of AMCR opened at $12.10 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a 52 week low of $10.42 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 28.47%. On average, analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Amcor Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This is a boost from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 87.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total transaction of $66,612.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 497,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $5,954,323.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,347,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas T. Long sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $66,612.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,135.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,080,955 shares of company stock valued at $13,145,237 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

