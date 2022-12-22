Lantz Financial LLC Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Lantz Financial LLC decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 127 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of CME opened at $172.87 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $174.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.93. CME Group Inc. has a one year low of $166.58 and a one year high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.52, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.40.

CME Group Increases Dividend

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 54.01% and a return on equity of 10.06%. Equities research analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous None dividend of $3.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on CME Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CME Group to $201.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CME Group

In related news, Director William R. Shepard purchased 48,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,133,310. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

