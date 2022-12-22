Larsen & Toubro (OTCMKTS:LTOUF) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Larsen & Toubro Limited (OTCMKTS:LTOUF – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.74. 2,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 894 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on Larsen & Toubro in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Larsen & Toubro Stock Up 4.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average of $22.68.

Larsen & Toubro Company Profile

Larsen & Toubro Limited engages in engineering, construction, and manufacturing operations worldwide. The Infrastructure segment engineers and constructs building and factories, transportation infrastructure, heavy civil infrastructure, power transmission and distribution, water and effluent treatment, and metallurgical and material handling systems.

