Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,629 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 5,942 shares during the quarter. Las Vegas Sands comprises 1.3% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $6,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 764.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 79,500 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,983,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter worth about $367,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 67,333 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,526,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,782,848 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $61,062,000 after purchasing an additional 341,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 558.6% in the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 6,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 7,759 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LVS opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.60. The company has a market capitalization of $35.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.17. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $28.88 and a 12 month high of $49.73.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 46.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

