LCM Capital Management Inc Lowers Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

LCM Capital Management Inc cut its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,234 shares during the quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc’s holdings in 3M were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in 3M by 33.3% during the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MMM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $149.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.57.

MMM stock opened at $121.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $181.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.92%.

In related news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total value of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

