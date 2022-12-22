Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 35,160 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 347.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,160 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,018,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,968,548,000 after acquiring an additional 13,811,962 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,180,155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,348,330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,807,710 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,818,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $390,625,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,243 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,006,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $307,611,000 after acquiring an additional 48,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,896,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,299,000 after acquiring an additional 677,965 shares during the period.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.15 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $115.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.17.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.192 per share. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

