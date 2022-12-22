Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 473 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,003 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $10,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 1,977 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,719 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,415,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 187.6% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE LMT opened at $486.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $127.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $341.03 and a one year high of $498.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.73.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.66 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.10%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $546.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

