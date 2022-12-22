Leavell Investment Management Inc. Buys 2,322 Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,239 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,322 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF were worth $4,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BCI. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 214.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,091 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,738,000.

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BCI opened at $22.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.19. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 12-month low of $21.64 and a 12-month high of $31.94.

