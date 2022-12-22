Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 48,821 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,519,520 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,581,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400,094 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,324,034 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,620,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,165,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,683,542 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,857,123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921,577 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,068,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,185,760,000 after acquiring an additional 883,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,518,037 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,852,406,000 after acquiring an additional 879,148 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $215.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.63 and a fifty-two week high of $221.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.39.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 52.75%.

In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total transaction of $8,557,824.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,090,067.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International to $234.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $187.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.69.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

