Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $12.38 Million Stock Holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDP – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 508,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,193 shares during the quarter. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF comprises about 1.0% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF were worth $12,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 83,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,065,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 85,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period.

iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDP opened at $24.48 on Thursday. iBonds Dec 2024 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.16 and a 52-week high of $25.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56.

