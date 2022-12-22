Leavell Investment Management Inc. Has $3.12 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,427 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 24,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 107,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. First Command Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 43,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:BSCM opened at $21.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.21. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.16 and a 12 month high of $21.47.

