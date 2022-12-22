Leavell Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,691 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $38,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 200,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,893,000 after acquiring an additional 13,301 shares during the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 49.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:MGC opened at $134.45 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.12. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $121.30 and a 52-week high of $170.00.

