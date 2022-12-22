Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 163,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 32,937 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 15.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,260,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,575,000 after buying an additional 854,898 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 11.8% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 10,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,377,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,739,000 after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 190.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,780,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $139,222,000 after buying an additional 2,480,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAU opened at $34.15 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.02.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

