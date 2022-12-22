Leavell Investment Management Inc. Reduces Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,717 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,329 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $9,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vulcan Materials

In related news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.4 %

VMC stock opened at $175.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $213.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.08. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.79.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Research analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.17.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

