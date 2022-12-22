Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) Hits New 1-Year Low at $14.63

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.63 and last traded at $14.63, with a volume of 3693 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lemonade from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Lemonade in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Lemonade to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lemonade currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.86.

Lemonade Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.19.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lemonade

In other news, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $106,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 36.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,168,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,299,000 after acquiring an additional 467,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Lemonade by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,175,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,262,000 after acquiring an additional 98,327 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lemonade by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 888,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,813,000 after acquiring an additional 79,571 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 1st quarter valued at $11,925,000. Finally, Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,107,000. 67.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, car, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

Further Reading

