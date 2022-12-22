LexAurum Advisors LLC Acquires 8,012 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,684 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,012 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 175.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 115.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.11 on Thursday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $40.42 and a 52 week high of $45.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.87.

