LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.