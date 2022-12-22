LexAurum Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Southern Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Southern Wealth Management LLP now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $185.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $187.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.48. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $229.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.