LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 25,564 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 429.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,564 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LRGF opened at $39.45 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.47 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $47.00.

