LexAurum Advisors LLC Purchases 812 Shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBN. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 5,970.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,838 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 832.3% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 505,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,695,000 after purchasing an additional 451,714 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,721,316 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,904,000 after purchasing an additional 350,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,672,086 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $32,037,000 after purchasing an additional 277,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,317,000.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Up 1.0 %

BBN stock opened at $17.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $26.40.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.103 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

