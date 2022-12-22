LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,270 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of LexAurum Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,750,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3,508.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,146,000 after purchasing an additional 640,429 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 110.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,211,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,037,000 after purchasing an additional 635,707 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,969,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,969,000 after purchasing an additional 472,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brio Consultants LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 475.5% in the second quarter. Brio Consultants LLC now owns 558,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,601,000 after purchasing an additional 461,147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.97. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $71.40 and a 12 month high of $88.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

