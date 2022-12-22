LexAurum Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,042,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,315,000 after buying an additional 94,077 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,495,000. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 941.2% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after buying an additional 34,758 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter.

BATS EFG opened at $84.77 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

