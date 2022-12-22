Liberty Star Uranium & Metals (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Trading 37.2% Higher

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Rating) traded up 37.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.15 and last traded at $0.15. 38,216 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 38,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.13 and a 200 day moving average of $0.19.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., a mineral resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, silver, lead, zinc, manganese, and other metals, including rare earth elements. Its principal property is the Hay Mountain project that comprises 35 mineral exploration permits covering an area of 15,793.24 acres, as well as 93 federal lode mining claims covering an area of 1,594.68 acres located to the southeast of Tombstone; and the Red Rock Canyon gold property, part of Hay Mountain project covering an area of 6,653 acres of State of Arizona Mineral Exploration Permits and 320 acres of Federal Lode Mining Claims.

