Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $97.00

Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $97.00 and last traded at $97.00, with a volume of 11654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $100.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on LSI shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Life Storage in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.90.

Life Storage Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.88.

Life Storage Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.20%.

In other news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Life Storage

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 79.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 14,141 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Life Storage by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

Life Storage Company Profile

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

