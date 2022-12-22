Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of 166.7% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.22 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 136.4%.

LMNR stock opened at $13.34 on Thursday. Limoneira has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.07.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Limoneira by 151.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Limoneira during the 1st quarter worth $156,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira in the second quarter valued at $572,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 1.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Limoneira by 8.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 57,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. 41.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons. The company also grows avocado, oranges, and specialty citrus and other crops, including Moro blood oranges, Cara Cara oranges, Minneola tangelos, Star Ruby grapefruit, pummelos, pistachios, and wine grapes.

