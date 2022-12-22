Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $28.80

Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.80 and last traded at $28.84, with a volume of 23858 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Lincoln National from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Sunday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lincoln National from $54.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Lincoln National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.15.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($12.16). The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 6.59% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently -14.94%.

In other Lincoln National news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,145.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3.9% in the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 8,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

