Litecoin Cash (LCC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $2.02 Million

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 21st. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.02 million and $99.86 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 772,871,825 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 772,805,262.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00257862 USD and is up 6.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $448.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
