Lithium Americas (TSE:LAC) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.39

Lithium Americas Corp. (TSE:LAC – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$33.39 and traded as low as C$28.33. Lithium Americas shares last traded at C$28.44, with a volume of 787,596 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Lithium Americas in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$38.00 price target for the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lithium Americas from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Lithium Americas in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$35.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$38.86.

Lithium Americas Trading Down 3.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$33.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$33.36. The company has a current ratio of 52.06, a quick ratio of 52.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.74.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States and Argentina. The company explores for lithium deposits. It owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; Thacker Pass project located in north-western Nevada; and Pastos Grandes project located in the Salta province of Argentina.

