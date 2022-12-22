LiveWire Group (NYSE:LVWR) Trading 1.6% Higher

LiveWire Group, Inc. (NYSE:LVWR – Get Rating) was up 1.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.09 and last traded at $5.09. Approximately 14 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 13,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.01.

Separately, Citigroup began coverage on LiveWire Group in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.70 price target on the stock.

LiveWire Group Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53.

LiveWire Group Company Profile

LiveWire Group, Inc engages in the manufacturing of electric motorcycles in North America, Europe/Middle East/Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. It offers its products under the LiveWire brand name. The company has strategic partnerships with Harley-Davidson, Inc and the KYMCO Group. LiveWire Group, Inc was founded in 2010 and is based in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

