LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Buys $20,073.40 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick bought 1,670 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $20,073.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.44.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
