LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Director Buys $20,073.40 in Stock

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating) Director Eileen A. Kamerick bought 1,670 shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.02 per share, with a total value of $20,073.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,101.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SCD opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $10.85 and a one year high of $15.44.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 19.2% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 19,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,672 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

