LooksRare Price Down 15.2% Over Last Week (LOOKS)

LooksRare (LOOKS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 22nd. LooksRare has a market cap of $66.68 million and approximately $4.75 million worth of LooksRare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LooksRare token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000852 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, LooksRare has traded down 15.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About LooksRare

LooksRare’s launch date was December 20th, 2021. LooksRare’s total supply is 622,247,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 469,539,052 tokens. LooksRare’s official Twitter account is @looksrare and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for LooksRare is looksrare.org.

LooksRare Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LooksRare is the community-first NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders, collectors and creators for participating.LOOKS is the token powering LooksRare, the community-focused NFT marketplace that actively rewards traders and creators for participating.Discord”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LooksRare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LooksRare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LooksRare using one of the exchanges listed above.

