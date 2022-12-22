Loom Network Price Reaches $0.0426 (LOOM)

Loom Network (LOOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 22nd. During the last week, Loom Network has traded down 10.9% against the dollar. Loom Network has a market cap of $55.44 million and $3.99 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loom Network token can now be bought for $0.0426 or 0.00000256 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Loom Network

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 tokens. Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Loom Network is https://reddit.com/r/loomnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Loom Network is loomx.io.

Buying and Selling Loom Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions.LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform.”

