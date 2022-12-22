Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives $66.50 Average Target Price from Analysts

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LPX. StockNews.com started coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.52, for a total value of $224,259.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,424.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 24.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,311,921 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $205,737,000 after buying an additional 655,132 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 312.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $40,780,000 after purchasing an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 71.3% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,227,429 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $62,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,809 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 3,148.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 483,676 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $25,350,000 after purchasing an additional 468,785 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 17.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,346,563 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $145,768,000 after purchasing an additional 355,141 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $61.01 on Thursday. Louisiana-Pacific has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $79.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.62.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The building manufacturing company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 77.64% and a net margin of 29.88%. The business had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.81 million. As a group, analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific will post 11.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.65%.

About Louisiana-Pacific

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

