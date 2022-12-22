Lufax (NYSE:LU) Shares Gap Up to $2.22

Shares of Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.22, but opened at $2.27. Lufax shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 140,438 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on LU. China Renaissance cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.10 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.40 to $1.60 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lufax from $6.06 to $3.52 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lufax from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $1.52 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lufax currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.07.

Get Lufax alerts:

Lufax Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.58.

Lufax Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 13th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a yield of 11%. Lufax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.97%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Lufax by 1,344.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the last quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Lufax by 275.7% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 6,066 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lufax by 1,442.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 9,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in Lufax during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.24% of the company’s stock.

Lufax Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.