Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT) PT Lowered to $3.00 at Jonestrading

Lument Finance Trust (NYSE:LFT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Jonestrading from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LFT. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $2.25 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Lument Finance Trust from $3.25 to $2.75 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lument Finance Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $2.90.

Lument Finance Trust Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LFT opened at $1.88 on Monday. Lument Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $1.84 and a fifty-two week high of $4.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 9.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31.

Lument Finance Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lument Finance Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Lument Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 368,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 224,170 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $331,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 36,668 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lument Finance Trust by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 161,132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 12,710 shares during the period. 48.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lument Finance Trust Company Profile

Lument Finance Trust, Inc, a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, financing, and managing a portfolio of commercial real estate (CRE) debt investments in the United States. The company primarily invests in transitional floating rate commercial mortgage loans on middle market multi-family assets; and other CRE -related investments, including mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities, fixed rate loans, construction loans, and other CRE debt instruments.

