Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.99

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.99 and last traded at $10.02, with a volume of 157797 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LYFT. Barclays decreased their price objective on Lyft from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Lyft to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen downgraded shares of Lyft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Lyft from $23.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Lyft from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.41.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.12 and its 200-day moving average is $14.08.

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.14). Lyft had a negative net margin of 32.26% and a negative return on equity of 54.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Lyft by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,303 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 1,228.0% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lyft by 6.6% in the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 10,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lyft by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company operates multimodal transportation networks that offer riders personalized and on-demand access to various mobility options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a flexible car rentals program for drivers; Lyft Rentals that provides vehicles for long-distance trips; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

