Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CFO Sells $55,170.00 in Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Main International ETF Stock Performance
INTL opened at $19.83 on Thursday.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Main International ETF (INTL)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.