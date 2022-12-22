Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) CFO Sells $55,170.00 in Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) CFO William J. Dunaway sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.95, for a total value of $55,170.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,770 shares in the company, valued at $6,691,201.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Main International ETF Stock Performance

INTL opened at $19.83 on Thursday.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Main International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.