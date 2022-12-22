Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $180.40

Majedie Investments PLC (LON:MAJE – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 180.40 ($2.19) and traded as high as GBX 194 ($2.36). Majedie Investments shares last traded at GBX 191 ($2.32), with a volume of 90,843 shares.
Majedie Investments Stock Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 181.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 178.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a quick ratio of 8.62 and a current ratio of 8.62. The company has a market capitalization of £101.76 million and a PE ratio of -16.27.
Majedie Investments Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 12th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Majedie Investments’s previous dividend of $4.40. This represents a yield of 3.14%. Majedie Investments’s payout ratio is currently -0.97%.
About Majedie Investments
Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.
