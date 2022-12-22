Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.
Malvern Bancorp Price Performance
MLVF stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Malvern Bancorp
Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Malvern Bancorp (MLVF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Malvern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malvern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.