Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Malvern Bancorp to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th.

MLVF stock opened at $17.93 on Monday. Malvern Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.11 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.40.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 32.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 484,729 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,966,000 after purchasing an additional 117,970 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 5.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 1.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 99,896 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Malvern Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $863,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Malvern Bancorp by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,306 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.51% of the company’s stock.

Malvern Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. It offers personal and business checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, and time and savings accounts; safe deposit boxes, credit cards, wire transfers, access to automated teller services, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone banking, and mobile banking services.

