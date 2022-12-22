Maple (MPL) Price Hits $3.32 on Major Exchanges

Maple (MPL) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. One Maple coin can now be purchased for $3.32 or 0.00019899 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Maple has a total market cap of $12.85 million and approximately $504,912.84 worth of Maple was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Maple has traded 15.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000270 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $891.43 or 0.05346404 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $82.08 or 0.00492295 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4,863.43 or 0.29168715 BTC.

Maple Coin Profile

Maple’s launch date was April 20th, 2021. Maple’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,874,845 coins. Maple’s official Twitter account is @mplus_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Maple Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maple Finance is an institutional capital marketplace powered by blockchain technology. On a mission to redefine capital markets through digital assets, Maple expands the digital economy by providing undercollateralized lending for institutional borrowers and fixed-income opportunities for lenders.MPL is the governance token of the Maple Protocol. It enables holders to participate in governance, earn fees, and stake to the Lending Pools.MPL inherits the ERC-20 token standard for standard token behavior and the ERC-2222 token standard for profit distribution of USDC from the Maple Treasury.”

