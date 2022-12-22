Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF) Cut to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust (OTCMKTS:MAPIF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Price Performance
Shares of Mapletree Industrial Trust stock opened at $1.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.79. Mapletree Industrial Trust has a twelve month low of $1.47 and a twelve month high of $2.02.
Mapletree Industrial Trust Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Mapletree Industrial Trust (MAPIF)
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
- Institutions Put Bottom In Rite Aid Shares
- Here’s Why You Should Steer Clear of the FedEx Bounce
- Why Did Viking Therapeutics Stock Skyrocket
- NIKE, Inc Swooshes Higher On Results And Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mapletree Industrial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.