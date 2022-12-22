Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) Shares Acquired by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 206.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock traded down $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $165.52. The stock had a trading volume of 11,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,775,869. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.50. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.80 and a 1 year high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 31.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.25.

In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 8,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.34, for a total transaction of $1,498,323.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,342.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.57, for a total transaction of $511,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,097 shares in the company, valued at $14,856,135.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

